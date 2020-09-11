Plant shop blossoms after opening during the pandemic

The new shop, Penelope Pots, is nourishing a budding interest in houseplants."When people come into our store, there are plants everywhere," said Jackie Miller, owner of Penelope Pots.

"There's just something that they do about the environment that really cheers you up."After postponing the original grand opening in March due to safety concerns, Miller opened up shop in Long Beach, CA in June." Obviously opening in a pandemic has been something that I think most people don't want to do.

But it's actually been really beautiful in the sense that we've had a really great response from the community," Miller said.With more people staying at home during the pandemic, Miller said she sees more and more plant ...