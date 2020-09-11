Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Plant shop blossoms after opening during the pandemic

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Plant shop blossoms after opening during the pandemic

Plant shop blossoms after opening during the pandemic

The new shop, Penelope Pots, is nourishing a budding interest in houseplants."When people come into our store, there are plants everywhere," said Jackie Miller, owner of Penelope Pots.

"There's just something that they do about the environment that really cheers you up."After postponing the original grand opening in March due to safety concerns, Miller opened up shop in Long Beach, CA in June." Obviously opening in a pandemic has been something that I think most people don't want to do.

But it's actually been really beautiful in the sense that we've had a really great response from the community," Miller said.With more people staying at home during the pandemic, Miller said she sees more and more plant ...

Watch full episodes of My Go-To online at ABC.

Stream Plant shop blossoms after opening during the pandemic instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

wackydiva02

Jenny RT @ABC7: New shop @Penelope_Pots is nourishing a budding interest in houseplants amid the pandemic. #BeLocalish https://t.co/9MzLxVrWIi 1 day ago

ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News New shop @Penelope_Pots is nourishing a budding interest in houseplants amid the pandemic. #BeLocalish https://t.co/9MzLxVrWIi 1 day ago

RosyTweetz

Rosy Baldwin 🙈🎼🌹 RT @ABC11_WTVD: Plant shop blossoms after opening during the pandemic https://t.co/6w48O4ILak 2 days ago

ABC11_WTVD

ABC11 EyewitnessNews Plant shop blossoms after opening during the pandemic https://t.co/6w48O4ILak 2 days ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Plant shop blossoms after opening during the pandemic - Sep 8 @ 7:13 PM ET https://t.co/OHDeO0xMBD 2 days ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News Plant shop blossoms after opening during the pandemic https://t.co/yCbZrG1Oqm https://t.co/jyADSeA6QS 2 days ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Plant shop blossoms after opening during the pandemic https://t.co/8vPF0FYXza via @6abc 2 days ago