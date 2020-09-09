Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Black Lives Matter' street mural denied in Phoenix

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:20s - Published
'Black Lives Matter' street mural denied in Phoenix
A 'Black Lives Matter' street mural has been denied by the City of Phoenix.

PHOENIX AND SHIPPED ACROSS THECOUNTRY IN SMALLER PACKAGES.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

OldGeek64

Brian RT @azcentral: NEW: Phoenix has decided not to allow a “Black Lives Matter” mural to be painted on a downtown street after receiving anothe… 2 minutes ago

StellarStefan

Stellar Stefan Those boos in Arrowhead during the unity moment to start the #NFL season are exactly why Kansas City needed six Bla… https://t.co/u2pD5aB5Yv 3 minutes ago

caleonard

Christina Leonard New York, Minneapolis, Tulsa, San Francisco, Chicago and Tucson are among cities that have approved or finished Bla… https://t.co/hEVFCZSmbx 7 minutes ago

hwholcomb

Helen RT @catturd2: Tired of Democrats yet? Violent Black Lives Matter Protester Knocks Out Trump Supporter at Trump Street Rally in Massachuse… 8 minutes ago

krystyna4450

Krystyna4450 'Black Lives Matter' street mural denied in Phoenix https://t.co/c3y5lmGA0T via @YouTube 13 minutes ago

azcentral

azcentral NEW: Phoenix has decided not to allow a “Black Lives Matter” mural to be painted on a downtown street after receivi… https://t.co/fBTPF83nbY 15 minutes ago

_Action2Change

The Stolen Legacy RT @SCVSignal: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after she reportedly turned herself in on… 17 minutes ago

Patriot_1952

Patriot_1952 The Phoenix City Council has rejected a proposal to install a Black Lives Matter street mural in downtown Phoenix.… https://t.co/8xvN8QUjCD 21 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Public Art Project shows support for Black Lives Matter [Video]

Public Art Project shows support for Black Lives Matter

A new art installation aims to send an important message about Wilmington's support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The installation is titled "Freedom and Justice" features and African tribal..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:02Published
'Black Lives Matter' mural denied by City of Phoenix [Video]

'Black Lives Matter' mural denied by City of Phoenix

The City of Phoenix has denied the request for a 'Black Lives Matter' mural in downtown Phoenix.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:19Published
Multiple ‘Black Lives Matter’ murals unveiled around Kansas City [Video]

Multiple ‘Black Lives Matter’ murals unveiled around Kansas City

Six ‘Black Lives Matter’ street murals have been unveiled all around Kansas City over the holiday weekend.

Credit: WDAF     Duration: 01:27Published