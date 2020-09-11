ISU Football practice Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 day ago Sycamores practicing while 2020 fall season postponed 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The indiana state football team was suppose to be getting ready for their matchup saturday with middle tennessee in the sycamores big pay day game this year.... of course isu's 2020 schedule was postponed, the ncaa is allowing college football teams who's season was postponed to at least practice this fall... the sycamores are getting 12 hours per week of individual training and group phase work.... sure the isu players are disappointed to not be playing games right now, but they are keeping a positive attitude and reminding all of us, there are more important things going on in the world than football...





