Tweets about this Rhonda Pirrello RT @brianklaas: Thursday update New covid-19 deaths, yesterday: Spain: 34 Italy: 14 Japan: 16 Canada: 2 UK: 8 Germany: 1 United States: 1… 8 seconds ago Terri Burt 🇺🇸 RT @OANN: #UPDATE: All Democrats voting 'no' during procedural vote on Senate GOP 'skinny' stimulus bill. The measure fails in a 52-47 vote… 4 minutes ago Winger I see she is sporting a new pair of smart glasses ! Gfys B.C. sets another single-day record with 139 new COVID-1… https://t.co/UydzPky4pB 7 minutes ago MC RT @WCVB: The state reported an additional 363 COVID-19 cases Thursday, a slight increase, along with a bump in the daily positivity rate.… 9 minutes ago Trevor Kramer RT @cbcnewsbc: BREAKING: B.C. has hit a new record for the number of new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in one day with 139 on Thursday. https… 12 minutes ago