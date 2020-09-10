Dak Prescott opens up about depression

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 minutes ago

- - mississippi state alum dak- prescott recently - brought something to light, on - personal level... - that's sometimes the hardest- thing to talk about... the- truth.- in an episode of "in depth with graham bensinger" that will air, this weekend... the - dallas cowboys quarterback- discussed the death of his- brother, jace... who took his - own life, back in april.- he also revealed that he sought- help, for depression and- anxiety... which he's choosing- to open up about... as a means- to- help others going through the - same thing.

- saying, quote... i think it's - huge... i think it's huge to- talk... i think it's- huge to