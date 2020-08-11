Drew Brees, Tom Brady kick off NFC South rivalry

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 minutes ago

- even dating back to the college- days... the head-to-head- match-up- between drew brees and tom- brady... has always been a- coin flip.- the two ageless wonders are 3-3- all-time, against one another..- but never have they ever done - battle as divisional foes...- until this weekend.

- a game inside a game... as the- new orleans saints and tampa- bay buccaneers... now give us a- n-f-c south clash...- featuring two goats, for the- price of one.

- brady has six super bowl titles- entering his age 43 - season... widely regarded as th- greatest of all time.

- however... he's still chasing - brees in both career passing- yards and touchdowns... leaving- the 41-year-old brees - as the statistical goat... at - least for the time being.

- but all of that comes second, t- the here and now... of not- only winning sunday's game... - but also taking down a common - enemy.- - "i've got a ton of respect for tom and - all that he's accomplished in - his career.

I'm sure he's prett- rejuvinated - being down there and having the- opportunity with the new team - and obviously he's got a- great team around him, a lot of- good skill position players and- a really good defense as- - - - well.

So they're in the divisio- now, so we're both fighting for- the same thing.

I've- always used the term prolong- your prime.

At the end of the - day that's what we're - trying to do.

Father time is- going to get us at some point,- but we're trying to beat- him out right now."

Sunday's game kicks off, at 3-2- p-m...