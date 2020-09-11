Gulfport Coaching Great Ronnie Cuevas needs kidney transplant

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 7 minutes ago

Gulfport Coaching Great Ronnie Cuevas is using a recent diagnosis to shed light on the need for donors when it comes to kidney transplants.

Billings to the nickelbacks.- - gulfport coaching great ronnie- cuevas is using a recent- diagnosis... to shed light on - the need for donors... when it- comes to kidney transplants.- a 20-15 inductee into the - mississippi association of- coaches hall of fame... cuevas- has stage 4 renal failure... an- is- searching for a donor.- according to a facebook post- made by his family... cuevas- also wants to bring awareness,- to the need for donors- worldwide... citing a waiting - list of more than 600 people...- at- the tulane medical center alone- on a positive note... cuevas is- - - - in good enough overall physical- health, to accept a - transplant... rather than go th- route, of - dialysis.

- cuevas is gulfport's all- time- winningest coach... with an - overall record of 142-95, acros- 35 years of coaching... with- other stops at harrison - central...