Top 10 Video Game Monster Hunters

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:52s
For this list, we’ll be looking at characters from across the history of video games who spend their time hunting and slaying terrible creatures, be it professionally or for survival.

For this list, we’ll be looking at characters from across the history of video games who spend their time hunting and slaying terrible creatures, be it professionally or for survival.

Our countdown includes Geralt of Rivia “The Witcher” Series (2007-15), Link “The Legend of Zelda” Series (1986-), Wander “Shadow of the Colossus” (2005), Aloy “Horizon Zero Dawn” (2017), and more!




