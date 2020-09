Dolphins Release Message On Social Injustice Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:09s - Published 5 minutes ago Dolphins Release Message On Social Injustice CBS4's Jim Berry reports the team will stay inside during the national anthem in Sunday's season opener. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Dolphins, unhappy with 'fluff,' to skip anthems The Dolphins have decided to stay inside during both the national anthem and "Lift Ev'ry Voice And...

ESPN - Published 4 hours ago





Tweets about this