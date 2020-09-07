Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Don't drag my name': Adhyayan Suman over Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:32s - Published
'Don't drag my name': Adhyayan Suman over Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links

'Don't drag my name': Adhyayan Suman over Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links

Kangana ranaut's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman spoke on alleged drug links.

"I was giving an interview when I came to know that my name is coming up.

I was scared and I felt very disappointed for my name being dragged.

I have had my struggle, I am working hard, please don’t drag my name here.

I was ridiculed when I came out in 2016 and spoke my heart out.

I have been hounded by media, please don’t drag me into this.

I have fought depression and I don’t deserve this," he said.

This comes after Maharashtra Home Minster Anil Deshmukh brought up Adhyayan’s name.

Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police will probe kangana in alleged drug links.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Kangana Ranaut.

Athawale said that Kangana wants compensation for demolition of her office by BMC.

Kangana’s mother thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Y plus security.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

‘Kangana Ranaut wants compensation’: Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor [Video]

‘Kangana Ranaut wants compensation’: Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police, and whose bungalow here faced BMC action for "illegal" alterations. Athawale, a BJP ally, met Ranaut at her residence in suburban Khar. Athawales party RPI (A) had come out in support of the actress and offered her security at the Mumbai airport when she returned to the city on Wednesday amid sloganeering against her by Shiv Sena workers.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:11Published
'If Kangana joins BJP or RPI, we will welcome her': Ramdas Athawale [Video]

'If Kangana joins BJP or RPI, we will welcome her': Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai. While addressing a press conference, Athawale stated, "Kangana Ranaut said she is not interested in politics but is interested in ensuring unity in society. She said that in her upcoming film she is playing the role of a Dalit and that caste system should be abolished." "She has no intention of joining politics but if she joins BJP or RPI, we'll welcome her," Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment made this statement after meeting with Kangana Ranaut.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published

Adhyayan Suman Adhyayan Suman Indian actor

Adhyayan Suman and Darshan Kumaar Speak On Aashram [Video]

Adhyayan Suman and Darshan Kumaar Speak On Aashram

Actors Adhayayan Suman and Darshan Kumaar shed light on their experiences while shooting Aashram. Adhyayan also talks about the time he was misconstrued when he talked about a bitter relationship he had with an actress. He spoke on nepotism and asked why Karan Johar and Yash Raj Films don't cast him in any film.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 24:42Published
BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, actor draws ‘Ram Temple’ analogy [Video]

BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, actor draws ‘Ram Temple’ analogy

A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body. BMC had pasted notices outside the actor’s residence on Tuesday evening on the issue. This comes as the actor is involved in a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana who is going to reach Mumbai this afternoon tweeted to say that it was an act by ‘Babar and his army’. She also likened the demolition to the Ram Temple demolition and said that this is the reason why she had compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer also approached the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive. The demolition follows a heated verbal duel between the actor and some leaders of the Shiv Sena over her statements on the Mumbai police. Maharashtra govt has also said that the Mumbai police will probe allegations leveled by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana used to consume drugs. Watch the ful video for all the details on the battle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:28Published

Ramdas Athawale Ramdas Athawale Indian politician


Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

IMA writes to Amit Shah demanding strengthening of anti-violence act

 "Violence in our hospitals is a matter of great concern. Equating violence in common parlance with doctors and nurses getting beaten up in a gruesome manner is..
IndiaTimes

FCRA registration to Golden temple pathbreaking move: Amit Shah

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the the government's decision to allow the Golden Temple in Amritsar to receive foreign funds is a pathbreaking..
IndiaTimes

India putting up well-planned fight against Covid-19: Amit Shah

 Terming coronavirus as an unprecedented challenge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India is putting up a well-planned fight against the pandemic..
IndiaTimes

Anil Deshmukh Anil Deshmukh Indian politician

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh receives threat call over Kangana Ranaut issue

 Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh received a threat call on Tuesday for criticising actress Kangana Ranaut during the Assembly Session yesterday. The..
IndiaTimes
‘Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur [Video]

‘Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai being assessed. Ranaut to visit Mumbai on September 9. Ranaut and Maharashtra government have been at loggerheads recently. On Tuesday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai police will probe alleged drug allegations over Kangana Ranaut. Deshmukh said police investigation to be done based on Adhyayan Suman’s old interview. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:47Published

Mumbai Police Mumbai Police Police department of the city of Mumbai

‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links [Video]

‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links. Kangana said she is happy to oblige and will leave Mumbai forever if links are found to drug peddlers. The actor took to Twitter and replied the state home minister. This comes amid the ongoing war of words between Kangana and Maharashtra government. Kangana had earlier criticized Mumbai Police and likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Kangana was also granted a Y-Plus security by Union Home Ministry ahead of her visit to Mumbai. Deshmukh said he will ask Mumbai police to investigate alleged drug links based on an old interview of Adhyayan Suman. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:27Published
Mumbai Police will investigate drug allegations against Kangana: Maharashtra Home Minister [Video]

Mumbai Police will investigate drug allegations against Kangana: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 08 said the Mumbai Police will investigate the allegations of actor Adhyayan Suman, who in a interview, said that Kangana Ranaut takes drugs and also used to force him to take drugs. The development comes amid the verbal clash between Kangana and Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana recently had likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Earlier in the day, BMC put a notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai, alleging unlawful construction inside the premises.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Backwardness can’t justify 50% cap breach: SC

 The bench stayed operation of the Maharashtra law to grant reservation to Marathas holding that the government prima facie failed to make a case to justify its..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: Maharashtra reports over 23,000 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports over 23,000 new cases

Maharashtra continued to worst hit state in coronavirus chart across the country. On September 09, Maharashtra reported 23,446 new COVID19 cases and 448 deaths. The total cases in the state rose to 9,90,795. Number of active cases mount to 2,61,432. Uttar Pradesh reported 7,042 new COVID-19 cases taking. 9,217 new COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka today. Andhra Pradesh reported10,175 new COVID19 positive cases today. With 4,308 fresh cases, Delhi recorded highest one-day surge in the state till now.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut to be probed for alleged drug links over Adhyayan Suman's interview: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The statement from Anil Deshmukh comes at a time when Kangana and MVA government have been locked in...
Zee News - Published

Adhyayan Suman on being dragged into Kangana Ranaut's drug row: I request everyone to not associate me with that person

Adhyayan Suman's old interview wherein he could be seen claiming that Kangana Ranaut once asked him...
Bollywood Life - Published

Please don't drag my name in 'toxicity': Adhyayan Suman on Maharashtra government's decision to probe Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links

The probe was ordered after a 2016 interview of Adhyayan Suman, who was Kangana Ranaut's...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

sumitk_saxena

sumit kumar saxena Please don't drag my name in 'toxicity': Adhyayan Suman on Maharashtra government's decision to probe Kangana Ranau… https://t.co/ZfPds8U2gF 10 hours ago

Sainidan1

Sainidan Ratnu#राष्ट्रवादी,(राष्ट्रहित,सर्वोपरि) Please don't drag my name in 'toxicity': Adhyayan Suman on Maharashtra government's decision to probe Kangana Ranau… https://t.co/GFJLIeGfXn 15 hours ago

indiaforums

India Forums 'Please don't drag my name in Toxicity' Adhyayan Suman Breaks Silence after 2016 Interview on #KanganaRanaut Goes V… https://t.co/D1fu7vi5B6 16 hours ago

imraan7398

dark eagle Please don't drag my name in 'toxicity': Adhyayan Suman on Maharashtra government's decision to probe Kangana Ranau… https://t.co/d679Ix42I2 18 hours ago

Nivedit90694100

Nivedita Ghosh Please don't drag my name in 'toxicity': Adhyayan Suman on Maharashtra government's decision to probe Kangana Ranau… https://t.co/fmyKiQme0D 19 hours ago

Anny_Sharma03

Anamika Sharma RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Please don't drag my name in 'toxicity': #AdhyayanSuman on Maharashtra government's decision to probe #KanganaRanaut's… 19 hours ago

BENGIAAUGUNG6

BENGIA AUGUNG Please don't drag my name in 'toxicity': Adhyayan Suman on Maharashtra government's decision to probe Kangana Ranau… https://t.co/WwSVBpbYHg 20 hours ago

suman_adhyayan

𝙰𝚍𝚑𝚢𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚗 𝚂𝚞𝚖𝚊𝚗 ⁱᵐʳᵃⁿ💯 RT @connectabhishek: I earnestly request all SSRians to not drag @AdhyayanSsuman's name or his past involvement with @KanganaTeam. That e… 20 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport [Video]

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published
Watch: Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai, slams ‘Maharashtra govt goons’ [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai, slams ‘Maharashtra govt goons’

Kangana Ranaut is now on her way to Mumbai amid a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana was seen offering her prayers at a temple before heading to Mumbai...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published
Sushant Death Case: Whatsapp chats contradict family's claim 'didn't know Sandip Ssingh' | Oneindia [Video]

Sushant Death Case: Whatsapp chats contradict family's claim 'didn't know Sandip Ssingh' | Oneindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy. Actor Rhea Chakraborty appears before the Narcotics Control Bureau for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:46Published