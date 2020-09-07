'Don't drag my name': Adhyayan Suman over Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links

Kangana ranaut's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman spoke on alleged drug links.

"I was giving an interview when I came to know that my name is coming up.

I was scared and I felt very disappointed for my name being dragged.

I have had my struggle, I am working hard, please don’t drag my name here.

I was ridiculed when I came out in 2016 and spoke my heart out.

I have been hounded by media, please don’t drag me into this.

I have fought depression and I don’t deserve this," he said.

This comes after Maharashtra Home Minster Anil Deshmukh brought up Adhyayan’s name.

Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police will probe kangana in alleged drug links.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Kangana Ranaut.

Athawale said that Kangana wants compensation for demolition of her office by BMC.

Kangana’s mother thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Y plus security.