'Don't drag my name': Adhyayan Suman over Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police, and whose bungalow here faced BMC action for "illegal" alterations. Athawale, a BJP ally, met Ranaut at her residence in suburban Khar. Athawales party RPI (A) had come out in support of the actress and offered her security at the Mumbai airport when she returned to the city on Wednesday amid sloganeering against her by Shiv Sena workers.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:11Published
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai. While addressing a press conference, Athawale stated, "Kangana Ranaut said she is not interested in politics but is interested in ensuring unity in society. She said that in her upcoming film she is playing the role of a Dalit and that caste system should be abolished." "She has no intention of joining politics but if she joins BJP or RPI, we'll welcome her," Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment made this statement after meeting with Kangana Ranaut.
Actors Adhayayan Suman and Darshan Kumaar shed light on their experiences while shooting Aashram. Adhyayan also talks about the time he was misconstrued when he talked about a bitter relationship he had with an actress. He spoke on nepotism and asked why Karan Johar and Yash Raj Films don't cast him in any film.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 24:42Published
A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body. BMC had pasted notices outside the actor’s residence on Tuesday evening on the issue. This comes as the actor is involved in a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana who is going to reach Mumbai this afternoon tweeted to say that it was an act by ‘Babar and his army’. She also likened the demolition to the Ram Temple demolition and said that this is the reason why she had compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer also approached the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive. The demolition follows a heated verbal duel between the actor and some leaders of the Shiv Sena over her statements on the Mumbai police. Maharashtra govt has also said that the Mumbai police will probe allegations leveled by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana used to consume drugs. Watch the ful video for all the details on the battle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:28Published
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai being assessed. Ranaut to visit Mumbai on September 9. Ranaut and Maharashtra government have been at loggerheads recently. On Tuesday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai police will probe alleged drug allegations over Kangana Ranaut. Deshmukh said police investigation to be done based on Adhyayan Suman’s old interview. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:47Published
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links. Kangana said she is happy to oblige and will leave Mumbai forever if links are found to drug peddlers. The actor took to Twitter and replied the state home minister. This comes amid the ongoing war of words between Kangana and Maharashtra government. Kangana had earlier criticized Mumbai Police and likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Kangana was also granted a Y-Plus security by Union Home Ministry ahead of her visit to Mumbai. Deshmukh said he will ask Mumbai police to investigate alleged drug links based on an old interview of Adhyayan Suman. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27Published
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on September 08 said the Mumbai Police will investigate the allegations of actor Adhyayan Suman, who in a interview, said that Kangana Ranaut takes drugs and also used to force him to take drugs. The development comes amid the verbal clash between Kangana and Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana recently had likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Earlier in the day, BMC put a notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai, alleging unlawful construction inside the premises.
Maharashtra continued to worst hit state in coronavirus chart across the country. On September 09, Maharashtra reported 23,446 new COVID19 cases and 448 deaths. The total cases in the state rose to 9,90,795. Number of active cases mount to 2,61,432. Uttar Pradesh reported 7,042 new COVID-19 cases taking. 9,217 new COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka today. Andhra Pradesh reported10,175 new COVID19 positive cases today. With 4,308 fresh cases, Delhi recorded highest one-day surge in the state till now.
Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy. Actor Rhea Chakraborty appears before the Narcotics Control Bureau for..