Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drone video shows Oregon's wildfire devastation

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Drone video shows Oregon's wildfire devastation

Drone video shows Oregon's wildfire devastation

Video captured via drone showed residential streets in Oregon with little left but the foundations of houses.

Several burnt out vehicles and flattened structures were all that remained of a farm in Eagle Point.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Oregon fires: Over 500,000 flee dozens of infernos

 At least one of the deadly infernos in the western US state is being treated as possible arson.
BBC News

Oregon, California and Washington State: Live Wildfires Updates

 As wildfires raged up and down the West Coast, officials said one of the most damaging fires in Oregon may have been deliberately set.
NYTimes.com

Wildfires burned millions of acres across the West. See what that looks like.

 California, Oregon and Washington account for more than half of all acres burned by wildfires in the U.S.
USATODAY.com
'We lost everything:' Wildfire survivor [Video]

'We lost everything:' Wildfire survivor

Wildfires are raging across the U.S. West, shattering lives like Phoenix, Oregon resident Julio Bryan Flores. He lost his home and everything inside as his entire neighborhood went up in flames. Climate experts predict more damages to come due to climate change. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this

padermwong

Phassamon padermwong RT @ABC: Drone footage shows some of the devastation in Eagle Point, Oregon, after wildfire ravaged the area. There were at least 35 active… 5 minutes ago

Fernando_MoraA

Fernando Mora Asnarán RT @ABC: Drone footage shows Oakland blanketed in a thick, orange haze this morning as wildfires rage across the Western U.S. https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Drone Footage: Video Of San Francisco Skyline Under Surreal Orange Skies [Video]

Drone Footage: Video Of San Francisco Skyline Under Surreal Orange Skies

There was no shortage of spectacular photos and videos of the eerie orange skies over the Bay Area from wildfire smoke, including this drone's eye view of SF (credit Kent Kessinger of EKF Productions)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:56Published
Drone video shows apocalyptic skies in California amid wildfires [Video]

Drone video shows apocalyptic skies in California amid wildfires

Welcome to California's Death Valley, which looks a bit more apocalyptic than ever before thanks to the historic 2 million acres of wildfire ravishing the state, as seen in this dramatic drone footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:59Published
Wildfire Turns Sky Red At Noon in U.S. State of Oregon [Video]

Wildfire Turns Sky Red At Noon in U.S. State of Oregon

A wildfire that was ravaging the parts of the U.S. State of Oregon turned the sky red at noon. The residents were surprised by this rare phenomenon as the sky turned red within a few hours on a bright..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 07:52Published