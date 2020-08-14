Global  
 

Restaurants and Bars Hope Football Brings Business Back

New tonight -- area restaurants and bars have been dealt a tough hand -- first forced to close and now facing alcohol sale time restrictions.

But some are hoping that things will begin to change tonight.

With the n-f-l season kicking off this evening -- some bars hope football will bring a portion of customers back in.

At the 19th hole sports lounge in huntsville, the owner says thing have been difficult -- but added sports bring people together and football is always going to make a difference at bars.

"the 11 o'clock cut off time, it is what it is.

We're gonna watch football and we're gonna serve alcohol up to 11 o'clock.

Come 11 o'clock, hate it.

You can drink water, you can stay and watch the game -- absolutely, we're not gonna serve you alcohol.

That's the hand we were dealt, that's the hand we're gonna play."

Hanna said today is a great day and that he'd take 50-percent capacity over zero any day.

Coming up in sports -- waay 31 sports director lynden blake tells us about some precautions the




