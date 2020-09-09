Donald Trump denies lying to American public over virus

President Donald Trump is defending his actions on the coronavirus afterrevelations surfaced that he had had been determined to play down the dangerdespite describing it in private as “deadly stuff.” Mr Trump is grappling withfallout from a new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward.
In aseries of interviews with Woodward, the president spoke frankly about thedangers posed by the virus - even as he downplayed them publicly - andadmitted he had tried to mislead the public.
Republican senators vying for another term in office dared not speak a word against President Donald Trump on Thursday. For months, they've praised the President's response to the health and economic..
