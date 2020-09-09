Global  
 

Donald Trump denies lying to American public over virus

President Donald Trump is defending his actions on the coronavirus afterrevelations surfaced that he had had been determined to play down the dangerdespite describing it in private as “deadly stuff.” Mr Trump is grappling withfallout from a new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward.

In aseries of interviews with Woodward, the president spoke frankly about thedangers posed by the virus - even as he downplayed them publicly - andadmitted he had tried to mislead the public.


What to Watch as Biden Observes 9/11 in New York, and He and Trump Go to Shanksville

 Joe Biden will travel to ground zero before heading to Shanksville, Pa., where he and the president will both honor the victims of the hijacked plane that..
NYTimes.com

Trump tells Michigan rally: "This is not a crowd of a person who comes in second place"

 President Trump held a rally in Freeland, Michigan, praising the crowd for coming out as he attacked his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. Watch part of his..
CBS News

9/10/20: Red and Blue

 Pres. Trump defends his COVID19 comments; Winning the swing states in November
CBS News

For a President Who ‘Needs to Touch the Flame,’ Bob Woodward Was Irresistible

 President Trump gave 18 interviews to the famed Watergate journalist, gambling that he could control the narrative. Instead, he undermined himself shortly before..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump spills to Bob Woodward and only strengthens the case against his reelection

 Our View: Coronavirus is 'deadly stuff,' President Trump told Woodward on Feb. 7, then continues to hold reelection rallies that are superspreaders.
USATODAY.com

Trump defends coronavirus response amid revelation he downplayed threat

 President Trump is denying that he lied to the American people when he downplayed the danger of the coronavirus weeks after telling journalist Bob Woodward that..
CBS News

Trump dismisses Bob Woodward's question on white privilege: "You really drank the Kool-Aid"

 In an interview with veteran journalist Bob Woodward, President Trump acknowledged there is institutional racism in the U.S., but he dismissed a question about..
CBS News

Trump knew about Covid's severity in Jan: Book

US President Donald Trump knew of the severity of the coronavirus even before the first case hit the...
IndiaTimes - Published

Book bombshell: Trump said of virus, 'I wanted to always play it down'

Book bombshell: Trump said of virus, 'I wanted to always play it down' United States President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Donald Trump admitted playing down coronavirus danger, says new book

President *Donald Trump* talked privately about the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SOHH



Trump on TikTok: 'I'm not extending deadlines' [Video]

Trump on TikTok: 'I'm not extending deadlines'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the deadline set for the Chinese company ByteDance to sell the popular short-video app TikTok's U.S. assets would not be extended.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:24Published
Speak No Evil: GOP Senators Zip Lips On Bombshell Trump Confessions [Video]

Speak No Evil: GOP Senators Zip Lips On Bombshell Trump Confessions

Republican senators vying for another term in office dared not speak a word against President Donald Trump on Thursday. For months, they've praised the President's response to the health and economic..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:42Published
US Kicks Out More Than A Thousand Chinese Researchers, Grad Students [Video]

US Kicks Out More Than A Thousand Chinese Researchers, Grad Students

A new program issued by President Donald Trump has left over a thousand Chinese grad students and researchers without US visas. According to CNN, those Chinese nationals are believed by the Trump..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published