President Trump was back on the campaign trail today and feeling the effects of the released pages from journalist Bob Woodward's book, which revealed that Trump admitted to publicly downplaying the virus while acknowledging its severity behind closed doors.

Back On Campaign Trail, Trump Feels Impact Of Woodward Book Revelations

President Trump deliberately downplayed the severity of the coronavirus threat back in February,...

At a campaign event in Michigan Wednesday, *Joe Biden* took a moment to address the revelations in...