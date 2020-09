Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire talk about the team's win over the Houston Texans in the season opener.



Related videos from verified sources Todd Fuhrman: Kansas City is going to ‘put a hurtin’ on Houston Texans | FOX BET LIVE



NFL is back tonight, and the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Houston Texans. Todd Fuhrman tells Cousin Sal and Rachel Bonnetta why he's fully expecting Patrick Mahomes and the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:14 Published 8 hours ago Chiefs on TODAY



TODAY hosts join 41 Action News to talk about the Chiefs and Texans. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:07 Published 18 hours ago Chiefs plan social justice initiatives ahead of season opener



After a long and strange offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs finally begin their Super Bowl defense Thursday against the Houston Texans, a game you can watch on 41 Action News. But the NFL and its.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:59 Published 1 day ago