Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing'
U.S. President Donald Trump reminded his supporters at a campaign rally in Michigan on Thursday (September 10) that he had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize a day earlier, and claimed the news media did not cover news of the nomination.
President Donald Trump is defending his actions on the coronavirus afterrevelations surfaced that he had had been determined to play down the dangerdespite describing it in private as “deadly stuff.” Mr Trump is grappling withfallout from a new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward. In aseries of interviews with Woodward, the president spoke frankly about thedangers posed by the virus - even as he downplayed them publicly - andadmitted he had tried to mislead the public.
Thousands of protesters have thronged the streets of Bukavu, eastern Congo, in support of local Nobel peace prize winner Denis Mukwege. He has received death threats for speaking out over serious rights violations. Lucy Fielder reports.
Riot police in Minsk dispersed anti-government protesters demanding the resignation of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Wednesday night. The protest in the capital city marks the 19th day of consecutive demonstrations since the disputed early-August election. View on euronews
Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege is under the protection of the United Nations after being subjected to death threats. CNN reports Mukwege was threatened after he demanded justice for serious crimes committed in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A gynecologist, Mukwege's career has spanned more than 20 years, during which time he has treated tens of thousands of rape victims.
US President Donald Trump has been nominated for a second time for the Nobel Peace Prize, but he is not the first US President to be named as a candidate for the honour. If Trump does win the Prize, he..