Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing'

Donald Trump denies lying to American public over virus



President Donald Trump is defending his actions on the coronavirus afterrevelations surfaced that he had had been determined to play down the dangerdespite describing it in private as “deadly stuff.” Mr Trump is grappling withfallout from a new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward. In aseries of interviews with Woodward, the president spoke frankly about thedangers posed by the virus - even as he downplayed them publicly - andadmitted he had tried to mislead the public.

