Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing'

Duration: 01:27s - Published
U.S. President Donald Trump reminded his supporters at a campaign rally in Michigan on Thursday (September 10) that he had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize a day earlier, and claimed the news media did not cover news of the nomination.


