Roundup: Sales at Ulta, The Home Depot, Walmart+ and more! Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 week ago Roundup: Sales at Ulta, The Home Depot, Walmart+ and more! We're staying on top of the consumer news to help you save some cash on items you may want and need. Here are a few new sales happening now. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FOR ALL OF NEXT WEEK.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources S&P 500 hits record close, confirms bull market



The Wall Street bear market kicked-off by a global pandemic is in the history books with the benchmark S&P 500 rising to a record close for the first time since February, erasing all COVID-19 losses... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:09 Published on August 19, 2020 S&P 500 hits record close, ends bear market



The Wall Street bear market kicked-off by a global pandemic officially ended on Tuesday with the benchmark S&P 500 rising to a record close for the first time since February, erasing all COVID-19.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:07 Published on August 18, 2020 Wanted - 10% market drop: trader



As the S&P 500 flirts with setting a new all-time high, Vespula Capital CEO Jefff Tomasulo says he wants to see the markets correct 10%. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama he's concerned about.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 05:05 Published on August 18, 2020

