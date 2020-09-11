ABC 10News at 11pm Top Stories

Loved ones gathered to honor the life of 22-year-old Lesly PalacioLoved ones gathered to honor the life of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio. Homicide detectives continue to work the case in pursuing a warrant for Erick Rangel-Ibarra.
Financial Focus for Sept. 10, 2020In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.
Authorities are investigating Labor Day street racing incidentsDozens of people and cars took over and blocked streets in southwest Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend.