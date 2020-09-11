ABC 10News at 11pm Top Stories



Related videos from verified sources Loved ones gathered to honor the life of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio



Loved ones gathered to honor the life of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio. Homicide detectives continue to work the case in pursuing a warrant for Erick Rangel-Ibarra. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32 Published 3 minutes ago Financial Focus for Sept. 10, 2020



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:55 Published 4 minutes ago Authorities are investigating Labor Day street racing incidents



Dozens of people and cars took over and blocked streets in southwest Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published 16 minutes ago