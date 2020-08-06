I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:41s - Published 31 seconds ago I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that became the anthem for the women's movement in the 1970s. The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become the international singing superstar she always dreamed of being. Cast: Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Danielle MacDonald, and Evan Peters 0

