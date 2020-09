I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:41s - Published 31 seconds ago I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song β€œI Am Woman” that became the anthem for the women's movement in the 1970s. The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become the international singing superstar she always dreamed of being. Cast: Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Danielle MacDonald, and Evan Peters 0

