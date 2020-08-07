Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi attends conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' under NEP 2020

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:47s - Published
PM Modi attends conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' under NEP 2020

PM Modi attends conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' under NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' under the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020).

The event was held in the national capital via video conferencing on September 11.

Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also attended the event.

While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "The National Education Policy 2020 is a way to fulfill the new aspirations and new hopes of our new India." It needs to be implemented effectively across the country and we need to do it together." "National Education Policy-2020 is the result of ceaseless hard work of various stakeholders done over the last 4-5 years.

Still, the work is not complete.

It is just the beginning.

The road ahead is to ensure its effective implementation," PM Modi added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

India needs teachers from pre-school level who focus on discovery-based learning: PM Modi [Video]

India needs teachers from pre-school level who focus on discovery-based learning: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century' under the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020). The event was held in the national capital via video conferencing on September 11. Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also attended the event. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Pre-school is the first outside experience for the children." "We need teachers right from the pre-school level who focus on fun-learning, activity-based learning and discovery-based learning," PM Modi added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

Our students must lead with 21st century skills: PM Modi at conclave on NEP 2020

 Addressing students at the School Education Conclave, PM Modi talked about the changes the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) will bring.
DNA

Bhave, Vivekananda have a lot to teach humanity: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled two important events that mark this day for India -- the birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Swami..
IndiaTimes

Ramesh Pokhriyal Ramesh Pokhriyal Indian politician

JEE Mains 2020 results to be announced soon: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

 "My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has..
DNA
Ramesh Pokhriyal attends CBSE Teachers Award 2020 [Video]

Ramesh Pokhriyal attends CBSE Teachers Award 2020

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank attended 'CBSE Teachers Award 2020'. 39 teachers and principals were awarded with the honor in a virtual ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

National Education Policy 2020 Current education policy of India

President, PM to address Governors' Conference on NEP

 Modi said in a tweet, "At 10:30 am tomorrow, September 7, I will join a conference with Rashtrapati Ji, Governors and VCs of universities on the National..
IndiaTimes

Prakash Javadekar terms National Education Policy 2020 as revolutionary reform

 According to an official release, delivering the key-note address at the Centenary Year Teachers' Day Celebration of the Parle Tilak Vidyalay Association of..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Our students must lead with 21st century skills: PM Modi at conclave on NEP 2020

Addressing students at the School Education Conclave, PM Modi talked about the changes the New...
DNA - Published

PM Modi to address conclave on school education under NEP-2020 on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conclave on “School Education in 21st Century” under...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) PM #Modi attends conclave on School Education in 21st Century under #NEP 2020 https://t.co/fenFxhA5s2 14 minutes ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia PM Modi attends conclave on ‘School Education in 21st Century’ under NEP 2020 https://t.co/Xn0h1RvA3J… https://t.co/FDuISpiHsg 24 minutes ago

Ek_Patriot

AnythingForINDIA RT @EconomicTimes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a conclave on “School Education in 21st Century” under the National Education Polic… 1 hour ago

Bhanu62377411

Berojgar Bhanu RT @ANI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a conclave on “School Education in 21st Century” under the National Education Policy- 2020 (N… 1 hour ago

apnnewsindia

APN NEWS Under the National Education Policy- 2020 (NEP-2020), Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a conclave on “School Ed… https://t.co/h7LAqwmC8j 2 hours ago

Alok35383717

Berozgar Alok RT @ndtv: PM Modi attends a conclave on “School Education in 21st Century” under #NEP2020, through video conferencing. Education Minister R… 2 hours ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a conclave on “School Education in 21st Century” under the National Education… https://t.co/HzcH9SbqPY 2 hours ago

ndtv

NDTV PM Modi attends a conclave on “School Education in 21st Century” under #NEP2020, through video conferencing. Educat… https://t.co/erZAIU2hZJ 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Focus on how to think, not what to think': PM Modi on NEP 2020 [Video]

'Focus on how to think, not what to think': PM Modi on NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ via video link. PM Modi said that the NEP focuses on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:22Published
Creating 5+3+3+4 curriculum is a step towards new global system: PM Modi [Video]

Creating 5+3+3+4 curriculum is a step towards new global system: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07. During the conclave, he said, "Changing times has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:28Published
Past education system encouraged herd mentality: PM Modi [Video]

Past education system encouraged herd mentality: PM Modi

While addressing the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that past education system had encouraged..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published