Tribute in Light shines in New York City to honour victims of 9/11 attacks

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published
New York's famous 9/11 tribute shone brightly ahead of the nineteenth anniversary of the terror attack that rocked the world in 2001.

Footage shows the tribute shimmer as rain passes through the shining columns where the former World Trade Center used to stand.




