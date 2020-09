Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight to face off on ‘Verzuz’ Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:04s - Published Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight to face off on ‘Verzuz’ On Tuesday, ‘Verzuz’ announced the stars of their newest singing battle, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle Will Battle It Out on 'Verzuz' Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight are getting ready to battle it out in the next round on Verzuz. The...

Just Jared - Published 5 days ago







Tweets about this