Opel Zafira-e Life Driving Video

Opel continues the electrification of its product portfolio with the all-electric, flagship variant of the Zafira Life, the benchmark for multi-seat passenger cars.

Fun to drive, with up to nine seats and available in three lengths, the new Zafira-e Life features all the benefits of the German brand’s combustion-engine “lounge on wheels”, plus the increasingly “must have” capability of emissions-free, silent travel.

In addition, most versions of the Zafira-e Life are 1.90 metres high and can therefore access typical underground garages – important for hotel shuttles.

The unique option of a trailer hitch enables the Zafira-e Life to tow trailers with a maximum capacity of 1,000kg.

With 100kW of power (136hp) and 260Nm of maximum torque from the electric propulsion system, the Zafira‑e Life offers higher performance than most electric multi-purpose vehicles (MPV).

The electronically controlled maximum speed of 130 km/h enables Autobahn cruising while also preserving the electric range.

Customers can choose between two sizes of state-of-the-art lithium ion battery, depending on their needs: with 75kWh2 and a class-leading range of up to 330 kilometres (ideal for family vacations, available with Zafira-e Life M and L) or with 50kWh and a range of up to 230km, both in the WLTP cycle.