COVID-19 May Have Been In The US As Early As December

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:36s
A trio of new studies seem to push back the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. Two of the studies suggest that COVID-19 was spreading locally in Washington State in late January.

Another suggests it was sickening people in Los Angeles last December.

Gizmodo reports these estimates are at least weeks before it was clearly documented in the U.S. As the authors acknowledge, there’s simply no way to tell how many cases were here earlier than we thought.


