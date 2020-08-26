Global  
 

Will Smith Announces 'Fresh Prince' Reboot

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Will Smith Announces 'Fresh Prince' Reboot

Will Smith Announces 'Fresh Prince' Reboot

Will Smith announced Tuesday on his YouTube Channel that the new series has been signed by Peacock.

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service, according to reports at CNN.

"We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season order from a pitch." Smith The video showed him on a virtual call with others including writer/director Morgan Cooper.

The new series is titled "Bel-Air," for the posh Los Angeles neighborhood where it takes place.


