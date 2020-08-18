|
‘Golden Girls’ recreated with all-black cast
The one-night only event was the first episode of the 'Zoom Where It Happens' series.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Sanaa Lathan and Alfre Woodard are coming together to recreate...
USATODAY.com - Published
'Golden Girls' Returning With An All Black Cast
"The Golden Girls" is coming back with a whole new cast.
The new all-black star-studded cast will gather for a one-night-only charitable performance.
Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan,..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
Trending Now: The Golden Girls
Tracee Ellis Ross is teaming up with Sanaa Lathan, Regina King and Alfre Woodard to recast the "Golden Girls" with an all-Black cast.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:47Published
