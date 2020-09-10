Roads left submerged as Washington, D.C struck by flash floods
Heavy downpours struck parts of the Washington D.C.
Metropolitan area on Thursday, September 10, and caused multiple roads closure and flooding.
The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Warnings for the region.
Multiple water rescues have occurred due to the flooding.
Footage filmed by @ilovethenats, @Got2havekaya, @MeghanMcCarthy_ and @knowbetterdobet shows various roads and pathways completely submerged by the heavy rainfall as well as stranded vehicles.