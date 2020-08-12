Locals stage protest against transfer of Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

'Action will be taken if money not returned': NMC on COVID hospitals charging excessive amount from patients



A few COVID-designated private hospitals allegedly charged excess amount from patients. Hence, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has directed two hospitals to refund excess amount charged from patients. NMC Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe said, "In COVID-designated private hospitals, 80% of the beds are reserved as government beds and 20% beds are their own. Hospitals can levy charge on the 20% beds as per their own policy. As far as 80 % of beds are concerned they are to be charged as per government policy. We have sent notice to the hospitals to refund the amount to the patients. Action will be taken under several acts if hospitals violate rules."

