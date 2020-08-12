Global  
 

Locals stage protest against transfer of Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:47s
Locals stage protest against transfer of Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

Locals stage protest against transfer of Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

Locals in Nagpur staged a demonstration against the transfer of Tukaram Mundhe from the post of Commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on September 11.

Protestors demanded withdrawal of the transfer order.


