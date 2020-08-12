Locals stage protest against transfer of Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

While addressing the media in Maharashtra's Nagpur on September 01, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke on demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. "Pranab Mukherjee has left a void. He was generous and kind, who used to make me forget that I am talking to the President of India." "It was in his nature to make everyone, his own, despite political differences. He will be remembered always," he added.
A few COVID-designated private hospitals allegedly charged excess amount from patients. Hence, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has directed two hospitals to refund excess amount charged from patients. NMC Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe said, "In COVID-designated private hospitals, 80% of the beds are reserved as government beds and 20% beds are their own. Hospitals can levy charge on the 20% beds as per their own policy. As far as 80 % of beds are concerned they are to be charged as per government policy. We have sent notice to the hospitals to refund the amount to the patients. Action will be taken under several acts if hospitals violate rules."