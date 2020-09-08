Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kangana Ranaut attacks Sonia Gandhi, says ‘history will judge your silence’

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Kangana Ranaut attacks Sonia Gandhi, says ‘history will judge your silence’

Kangana Ranaut attacks Sonia Gandhi, says ‘history will judge your silence’

Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on the Shiv Sena and Conrgess.

In a tweet, Kangana asked the Congress president if she would watch in silence as her government betrays the principles of the constitution.

‘You have grown up in the west and lived here in India.

You may be aware of the struggles of women.

History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order,’ Kangana tweeted.

She also posted a video for late Bala Saheb Thackeray and took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

She said that late Sena founder’s never wanted the party to be in an alliance with the Congress and wondered how he would feel at the condition of the party at present.

Kangana Ranaut has been involved in a war of words with the Maharashtra government over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark.

The matter escalated and also took a legal turn when the BMC demolished certain parts of Kangana’s office, alleging that they were built without approval.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

'Don't drag my name': Adhyayan Suman over Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links [Video]

'Don't drag my name': Adhyayan Suman over Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links

Kangana ranaut's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman spoke on alleged drug links. "I was giving an interview when I came to know that my name is coming up. I was scared and I felt very disappointed for my name being dragged. I have had my struggle, I am working hard, please don’t drag my name here. I was ridiculed when I came out in 2016 and spoke my heart out. I have been hounded by media, please don’t drag me into this. I have fought depression and I don’t deserve this," he said. This comes after Maharashtra Home Minster Anil Deshmukh brought up Adhyayan’s name. Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police will probe kangana in alleged drug links. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that Kangana wants compensation for demolition of her office by BMC. Kangana’s mother thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Y plus security.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:32Published
‘Kangana Ranaut wants compensation’: Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor [Video]

‘Kangana Ranaut wants compensation’: Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police, and whose bungalow here faced BMC action for "illegal" alterations. Athawale, a BJP ally, met Ranaut at her residence in suburban Khar. Athawales party RPI (A) had come out in support of the actress and offered her security at the Mumbai airport when she returned to the city on Wednesday amid sloganeering against her by Shiv Sena workers.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:11Published

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Indian politician

Four more members added to Priyanka Gandhi's advisory council

 Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has appointed four additional members to the advisory council of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party general secretary in-charge..
IndiaTimes

Congress dissidents, loyalists agree to corner govt on China, economy and Covid

 The Congress dissidents who call themselves reformists, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and surprise invitee Manish Tewari participated in the meeting chaired by..
IndiaTimes

Congress parliamentary strategy group meets ahead of upcoming monsoon session

 The Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting, chaired by interim president Sonia Gandhi, began on Tuesday. ​​​The meeting is being held ahead of the..
IndiaTimes

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

To win Bihar election politics is being played on a death: Shiv Sena

 In a veiled reference to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana on Friday said that to win the election in Bihar and to get..
IndiaTimes

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Watch: Kangana visits demolished office; ‘Sonia Sena’ jibe l Latest updates [Video]

Watch: Kangana visits demolished office; ‘Sonia Sena’ jibe l Latest updates

Kangana Ranaut visited her office, part of which was demolished by the BMC on Wednesday and took stock of the damages. She had earlier launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calling him a dynast and added that the Shiv Sena had turned into ‘Sonia Sena’. Kangana’s sister Rangoli was also seen at the office this morning. Meanwhile, the BMC accused Kangana of trying to cover up after carrying out illegal construction without appropriate approvals from authorities. On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. A complaint was also filed against Kangana Ranaut for using ‘foul language’ against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kanagana and the Shiv Sena have been engaged in a battle of barbs over Kangana’s criticism of the Mumbai police and her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The actor had tweeted that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia gang and added that she felt unsafe in Mumbai. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:45Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Congress' Sanjay Nirupam supports Kangana, says BMC's demolition of her office riddled with vengeance [Video]

Congress' Sanjay Nirupam supports Kangana, says BMC's demolition of her office riddled with vengeance

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on September 09 came in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on BMC action of demolition of her office in Mumbai. Nirupam said that he doesn't support her statement on Maharashtra and Mumbai but the way Shiv Sena is chasing her is not appropriate. "There was no need of demolition at Kangana's office. It is clear that it is an act of vengeance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Congress workers raise slogans outside party office in Ajmer, express support for Sachin Pilot

 Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's supporters raised slogans on Wednesday outside the Congress office in Ajmer as party general secretary Ajay..
IndiaTimes

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says Rhea Chakraborty's arrest 'ludicrous'

 Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday batted for actor Rhea Chakraborty, saying her arrest under the NDPS Act is "ludicrous" and her..
IndiaTimes

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Backwardness can’t justify 50% cap breach: SC

 The bench stayed operation of the Maharashtra law to grant reservation to Marathas holding that the government prima facie failed to make a case to justify its..
IndiaTimes

Bal Thackeray Bal Thackeray Indian politician

Shiv Sena has sold Balasaheb's ideology to become 'Sonia Sena', says Kangana Ranaut

 The ongoing tussle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena intensified on Wednesday after the BMC demolished some 'illegal constructions' at her office in Mumbai's..
DNA

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty denied bail by a Mumbai court, will stay in jail|Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty denied bail by a Mumbai court, will stay in jail|Oneindia News

BJP's Bengal chief made a bizarre remark at a public rally on Thursday. Dilip Ghosh claimed that Corona is gone, Mamata Banerjee was only pretending the virus is around and imposing lockdowns for the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:27Published