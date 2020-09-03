Global  
 

Regina King makes history at the Venice Film Festival

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
The Oscar-winning actress became the first African-American woman to direct a film selected for the festival.


Regina King Regina King American actress and director

Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr [Video]

Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr

Harry Styles is headed back to the big screen for 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' is delaying its release (again) to December 25th and Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo are set to star in 'The Harder They Fall.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:38Published

'Golden Girls' Reboot Table Read Airs with Soulful Remix of Theme Song

 It's one thing to bring back "The Golden Girls" for a reboot with superstars Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan and Alfre Woodard -- but the table read..
TMZ.com
'Golden Girls' Returning With An All Black Cast [Video]

'Golden Girls' Returning With An All Black Cast

"The Golden Girls" is coming back with a whole new cast. The new all-black star-studded cast will gather for a one-night-only charitable performance. Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King will star in the Zoom episode. The re-imagining of the hit 1980s series will be aired on Tuesday for a Zoom Where It Happened virtual party. "The Golden Girls" ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992 starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

James Jackson, Who Changed the Study of Black America, Dies at 76

 Rather than focus on interracial comparisons, his National Survey of Black Americans explored the complexities within the Black population.
NYTimes.com

Minorities underrepresented in vaccine trials, despite being hit hardest

 A new study on COVID-19 research and clinical trials found that African Americans are underrepresented, despite being disproportionately affected by the virus.
CBS News

Black Police Chiefs, Feeling Squeezed, Face Criticism on All Sides

 As police departments are scrutinized for racist policing practices, African-American chiefs find themselves caught between skeptical residents and officers.
NYTimes.com

Regina King Makes History at Venice Film Festival with Her Directorial Debut, Which Got Rave Reviews

Regina King is the first Black woman to direct a movie selected to premiere at the Venice Film...
Just Jared - Published


