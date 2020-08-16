Northern California wildfires leave at least three dead

A Northern California wildfire threatened thousands of homes on Thursday afterwinds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountaincommunity and killed at least three people.
Several other people werecritically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildingswere believed to have been damaged or destroyed in the foothills of thenorthern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.
Smoke from raging wildfires blanketed parts of Northern California. San Francisco witnessed a hazy orange-coloured sky. Dense smog covered the skyline of the California city. Netizens took to Twitter to share pictures of the eerie-looking skyline. The North Complex Fire started as several separate blazes were sparked by lightning. The North Complex Fire is one of more than two dozen burning in California. Residents have been advised to stay indoors. Authorities have been working to control situation and ensure public safety.
California officials issued a rare warning Saturday for a “fire tornado” — or “firenado.” HuffPost reports the new blaze is raging in the eastern Sierra Mountains, close to the small community of Loyalton near Reno, Nevada. The wildfire grew to 20,000 acres by Saturday. The rapid expansion of the firestorm quickly triggered the rare warning from the National Weather Service. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.