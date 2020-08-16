Global  
 

Northern California wildfires leave at least three dead

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
A Northern California wildfire threatened thousands of homes on Thursday afterwinds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountaincommunity and killed at least three people.

Several other people werecritically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildingswere believed to have been damaged or destroyed in the foothills of thenorthern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.


10 now dead in massive California wildfire

 A Northern California wildfire has become the state's deadliest of the year after authorities announced seven more deaths, bringing the total to 10 and there is..
New Zealand Herald
Watch: Northern Californian skies turn orange as smoke rages from wildfires

Watch: Northern Californian skies turn orange as smoke rages from wildfires

Smoke from raging wildfires blanketed parts of Northern California. San Francisco witnessed a hazy orange-coloured sky. Dense smog covered the skyline of the California city. Netizens took to Twitter to share pictures of the eerie-looking skyline. The North Complex Fire started as several separate blazes were sparked by lightning. The North Complex Fire is one of more than two dozen burning in California. Residents have been advised to stay indoors. Authorities have been working to control situation and ensure public safety.

Credit: HT Digital Content

AP Top Stories September 10 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday September 10th: Trump admits playing down coronavirus threat; Deadly Northern California wildfire forces thousands to flee;..
USATODAY.com

California wildfires: Three dead northeast of San Francisco

 Three people died in a wind-whipped Northern California wildfire that has forced thousands of people from their homes while carving a 40km path of destruction..
New Zealand Herald

'A Nuclear Winter' Over Bay Area, as Wildfires Blot Out the Sun

 Across Northern California, huge plumes of smoke from a fire that blasted through the foothills of the Sierra Nevada billowed high into the atmosphere, turning..
NYTimes.com

Photos of California Wildfires

 Across Northern California, huge plumes of smoke from a fire that blasted through the foothills of the Sierra Nevada billowed high into the atmosphere, turning..
NYTimes.com

California Wildfires: Extreme Heat Turns State Into a Furnace

 Fires burning from near the Mexico border to the forests of the Sierra Nevada spread a curtain of smoke over California early on Monday.
NYTimes.com
'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community

'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community

California officials issued a rare warning Saturday for a “fire tornado” — or “firenado.” HuffPost reports the new blaze is raging in the eastern Sierra Mountains, close to the small community of Loyalton near Reno, Nevada. The wildfire grew to 20,000 acres by Saturday. The rapid expansion of the firestorm quickly triggered the rare warning from the National Weather Service. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.

Credit: Wochit News

Death toll from Northern California wildfire increases to 10

At least 10 people have died and 16 are missing as a Northern California wildfire continues to wreak...
WorldNews


California wildfires: Three dead northeast of San Francisco

Three people died in a wind-whipped Northern California wildfire that has forced thousands of people...
New Zealand Herald

3 dead as wildfire explodes in Northern California

Three people died in a wind-whipped Northern California wildfire that has forced thousands of people...
Denver Post


LilMissGolden

Mina Sparklina RT @Refinery29: More than 20,000 people in Northern California alone have been ordered to leave their homes due to the apocalyptic and wide… 11 hours ago

Refinery29

Refinery29 More than 20,000 people in Northern California alone have been ordered to leave their homes due to the apocalyptic… https://t.co/kiEAUgcSlV 13 hours ago

DIEBO37RT

DIEBO37-ℝ𝕋- RT @DIEBO37: California's fires have left extensive scars on the landscape. #CaliforniaFires #wildfires #Burn #environment #Earth #𝔊𝕯𝔏𝔈… 13 hours ago

stuartgary

SpaceTime 📷 August Fires Leave Vast Burn Scars in California After more than a week, the seemingly relentless wildfires acros… https://t.co/XFybQJbkX3 4 days ago

sjparksandrec

San José Parks & Rec @RedCrossNorCal is working alongside government and community partners to provide shelter, food and comfort for peo… https://t.co/6ZaAZISrSa 1 week ago


Trump Silent On The West Coast Fires

Trump Silent On The West Coast Fires

It's been nearly three weeks since Trump has acknowledged the catastrophic wildfires out west. Uncontained fires are burning across California and other Western states reports HuffPost. It is..

Credit: Wochit Tech
Arizona firefighters head to California to help battle wildfires

Arizona firefighters head to California to help battle wildfires

Arizona firefighters have headed to California to help battle wildfires across the state.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona
National Interagency Fire Center organizes logistics as wildfires rage in the west

National Interagency Fire Center organizes logistics as wildfires rage in the west

There are 128 large wildfires, and hundreds of smaller wildfires as regions burn all over the western United States.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side