Fans jeer during moment of silence as NFL season kicks off
New NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs fans in attendance
NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs fans in attendanceNew NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs fans in attendance
Devdiscourse NFL-Fans jeer during moment of silence as NFL season kicks off https://t.co/8GSIfhs2Cf 33 minutes ago
Natalie P RT @ESPNMichele: J.J. Watt doesn’t understand why fans would jeer during a moment of silence: “The booing was unfortunate during that momen… 2 hours ago
Michele Steele J.J. Watt doesn’t understand why fans would jeer during a moment of silence: “The booing was unfortunate during tha… https://t.co/Qsj4eqDVyl 4 hours ago
NFL fans welcome the kickoff of the 2020 seasonNFL fans welcome the kickoff of the 2020 season
NFL season looks different, begins ThursdayThe NFL season begins Thursday but is going to look at bit different for fans and players. Our Delaney Brey has more.
Giants' Daniel Jones, Jets' Sam Darnold Ready For What Will Be An Unusual NFL SeasonThe safety protocols will be visible. Coaches will be masked on the sidelines during games. But, no fans at the game doesn't necessarily mean no noise. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.