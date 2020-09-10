Global  
 

Fans jeer during moment of silence as NFL season kicks off

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Fans jeer during moment of silence as NFL season kicks off

Fans jeer during moment of silence as NFL season kicks off

New NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs fans in attendance


National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Chiefs fans' booing at NFL opener proves controversial

 Kansas City fans booed Houston Texans when they came onto field after staying in locker room during national anthem and during teams' subsequent show of unity.
CBS News

Players confused as fans boo 'moment of unity' at NFL opener in Kansas

 Pockets of fans are heard booing a 'moment of unity' as protests against racism take place on the opening night of the NFL season.
BBC News

Winners and losers from the Chiefs' NFL season-opening win against Texans

 The NFL's regular-season opener wasn't close for long, but several winners and losers emerged for the Chiefs and Texans.
USATODAY.com
NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs fans in attendance

NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs fans in attendance

New NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs fans in attendance

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:28Published

Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs National Football League franchise in Kansas City, Missouri

Houston Texans players choose not to be on field for national anthem

 The Houston Texans decided as a team not to take the field for the national anthem in Thursday's kickoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
USATODAY.com

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs live blog: Score updates, highlights from NFL kickoff game

 The NFL season is finally here as the Kansas City Chiefs begin their Super Bowl title defense against the Houston Texans. Check back for live updates.
USATODAY.com

KC Chiefs Display Social Justice Messages In End Zones For NFL Kickoff

 The Kansas City Chiefs have painted social justice messages in both end zones at Arrowhead Stadium ... as the team gets ready to kick off the 2020 season. The..
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Super Bowl National Football League championship game

Chiefs open Super Bowl title defense by rolling past Texans

 In a rematch of last season's AFC divisional playoff matchup, the Chiefs once again found an offensive spark to surge past the Texans.
USATODAY.com

NFL in uncharted territory as new season kicks off amid pandemic

 The NFL hopes Thursday's game between Super Bowl Champs Kansas City vs. Houston draws America's interest.
CBS News

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse NFL-Fans jeer during moment of silence as NFL season kicks off https://t.co/8GSIfhs2Cf 33 minutes ago

NatalieAndJer04

Natalie P RT @ESPNMichele: J.J. Watt doesn’t understand why fans would jeer during a moment of silence: “The booing was unfortunate during that momen… 2 hours ago

ESPNMichele

Michele Steele J.J. Watt doesn’t understand why fans would jeer during a moment of silence: “The booing was unfortunate during tha… https://t.co/Qsj4eqDVyl 4 hours ago


