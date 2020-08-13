Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France to consider local lockdowns amid record Covid cases

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:24s - Published
France to consider local lockdowns amid record Covid cases
France to consider local lockdowns amid record Covid cases

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID: Dy CM Ajit Pawar holds review meeting with Pune's district officials [Video]

COVID: Dy CM Ajit Pawar holds review meeting with Pune's district officials

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held review meeting with District Administration officials of Pune over COVID-19 situation on September 11. The total cases in Pune risen to 2,06,290. Number of active cases mounts to 69,456.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Covid-19: SC directs States to fix reasonable price for ambulance services

 The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its concern over the way ambulance providers charge an excessive amount of money to provide service to Covid-19 patients..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 There have been more than 88,000 coronavirus cases on U.S. university campuses since the start of the pandemic.
NYTimes.com

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi says India can become India's world toy hub, 'time to be vocal about local' | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi says India can become India's world toy hub, 'time to be vocal about local' | Oneindia News

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India has a talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon startups to work towards..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:43Published
What record COVID cases in France really mean [Video]

What record COVID cases in France really mean

France has recorded its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 infections since the peak of the pandemic in March.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:14Published
Residents in the Philippines install mandatory COVID-19 wash basins on their street [Video]

Residents in the Philippines install mandatory COVID-19 wash basins on their street

A neighbourhood in the Philippines has self-imposed mandatory handwashing using portable basins before anyone could enter their street. Concerned residents in Mandaluyong City helped build the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:21Published