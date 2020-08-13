France to consider local lockdowns amid record Covid cases

PM Modi says India can become India's world toy hub, 'time to be vocal about local' | Oneindia News



In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India has a talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon startups to work towards.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:43 Published 2 weeks ago

What record COVID cases in France really mean



France has recorded its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 infections since the peak of the pandemic in March. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago