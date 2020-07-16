France backs India for UNSC permanent seat: Why it matters | Oneindia News
France backs India for UNSC permanent seat: Why it matters | Oneindia News
France has backed India for a permanent seat at the powerful United Nations Security Council.
French Defence Minister Florence Parly highlighted the strong India-France partnership as she was speaking at the induction ceremony of the 5 Rafale jets into the IAF.
France is one of the 5 permanent members of the UNSC, which includes US, UK, Russia and China as well.
India has always wanted a permanent seat at this powerful body.
Here is why.
#FranceIndia #UNSCpermanentSeat #UNSCindia