France backs India for UNSC permanent seat: Why it matters | Oneindia News

France has backed India for a permanent seat at the powerful United Nations Security Council.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly highlighted the strong India-France partnership as she was speaking at the induction ceremony of the 5 Rafale jets into the IAF.

France is one of the 5 permanent members of the UNSC, which includes US, UK, Russia and China as well.

India has always wanted a permanent seat at this powerful body.

Here is why.

