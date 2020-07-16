France backs India for UNSC permanent seat: Why it matters | Oneindia News

Global  
 

France has backed India for a permanent seat at the powerful United Nations Security Council.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly highlighted the strong India-France partnership as she was speaking at the induction ceremony of the 5 Rafale jets into the IAF.

France is one of the 5 permanent members of the UNSC, which includes US, UK, Russia and China as well.

India has always wanted a permanent seat at this powerful body.

Here is why.

France backs India's candidacy for permanent seat in UNSC

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the first batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft at Ambala...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNAIndian Express



