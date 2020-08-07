Global  
 

'Game of Thrones' castmates lead tributes to Dame Diana Rigg

Game of Thrones castmates Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal, and John Bradley are leading tributes to Dame Diana Rigg following the news of her death on Thursday.


Diana Rigg, the Emmy- and Tony-winning British actress who vaulted to international fame in the 1960s with her performance as the seductive spy Emma Peel on 'The Avengers.'

Diana Rigg on life before and after "The Avengers"

 Returning to Broadway in the Lincoln Center revival of "My Fair Lady," the Tony-winning actress talks about her stage and film career, tabloid lies, and playing..
CBS News

'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

 LONDON (AP) — Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series “The Avengers” to fantasy juggernaut “Game of..
WorldNews

Dame Diana Rigg dies aged 82 as tributes pour in for Game of Thrones star She played Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers, Countess Teresa di Vicenzo, wife of James Bond,...
Tamworth Herald


‘Game of Thrones’ Stars, Edgar Wright and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Diana Rigg: ‘The True Queen of Westeros’ Diana Rigg passed away Thursday after a months-long battle with cancer at the age of 82 and...
The Wrap

Diana Rigg, Star of ‘Game of Thrones’ and TV’s ‘The Avengers,’ Dies at 82 Diana Rigg, who was best known for her roles as Lady Olenna Tyrell on “Game of Thrones” and Emma...
The Wrap



Diana Rigg gained fame on the 1960's British spy series "The Avengers" and more recently on "Game Of Thrones"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, John Bradley, and Pedro Pascal have paid tribute to the late Dame Diana Rigg, after she passed away following a secret battle with cancer.

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82. Her agent said: “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for..

