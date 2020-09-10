Drone footage of Californian city shrouded in darkness due to smoke clouds from wildfires
Drone footage shows California's Daly City shrouded in a thick blanket of smoke generated from numerous wildfires in the state.
This footage was filmed by @AMaffeiWX on September 10.
