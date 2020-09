Rio Tinto parted ways with its chief executive and two deputies on Friday, bowing to a shareholder outcry over the destruction of two significant Aboriginal rockshelters and what was seen as the miner's inadequate initial response.

Rio Tinto CEO to step down over cave blast

Jean-Sebastien Jacques and other senior executives will step down after the miner blew up sacred sites.

The move follows months of pressure from Aboriginal groups, shareholders and government officials.

