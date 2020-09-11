SEPT 11 INTRO

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

Thank you for joining us i'm and i'm today is friday september 11th... a historic day in history... 19 years ago... two thousand nine hundred and eighty three men and women left their homes and never came back..

The pentagon was attacked, planes flew into the world trade center towers and they fell..

And united airlines flight 93 crashed in pennsylvania... today - we will remember the lives lost... the heroes... and the ones who continue to fight for our country today... communities