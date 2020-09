Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

19 years ago today... two thousand nine hundred and eighty three men and women left their homes and never came back..

At 7:46 that morning... when the first plane flew into the world trade center... our world stopped turning... time froze... and for many of us... we can remember exactly where we were when we heard the news... and we will never forget it... ."