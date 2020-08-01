'China opposes attempt of US to abuse national security concept regarding TikTok'

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:38s
While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 11, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "Regarding TikTok, China opposes the United States (US) attempt to abuse the concept of national security and use its national power to oppress specific companies of other countries."


