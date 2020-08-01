'China opposes attempt of US to abuse national security concept regarding TikTok'

While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 11, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "Regarding TikTok, China opposes the United States (US) attempt to abuse the concept of national security and use its national power to oppress specific companies of other countries."
While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 11, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "Terrorism is a common challenge faced by all countries. Pakistan has made tremendous efforts and sacrifice in fighting terrorism." "The international community should recognize and respect that. China opposes all kinds of terrorism," he added.
While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 08, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "On September 07, Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and entered south bank of Pangong Tso. Indian troops blatantly fired warning shots at our border patrolling troops who were there for consultation. Our troops were compelled to take measures to stabilise situation." "India's behaviour violated agreements. It is serious military provocation. We have made representations through diplomatic and military channels asking them to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw people who crossed the line and discipline frontline troops," he added.
The United States appears to be getting on China's very last nerve. That is, if the remarks made by China's Ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday truly reflects Beijing's sentiments. According to CNN, at a tense meeting of the UN Security Council, Zhang Jun said Thursday that the US has 'created enough troubles for the world already.' Zhang Jun's comments was a retort to US Representative to the UN Kelly Craft, who accused China of hiding the virus's origin and minimizing its danger.
A protest was organised against China outside the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. The 3-day long demonstration, consisting of a photo exhibition, was organised by a group called the World Uyghur Congress. It was titled 'Made In China = Uyghur Forced Labour'. The protestors accused the Chinese government of forcing the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority group in the country's northwest Xinjiang province, into forced labour and even attempting a genocide. Beijing has allegedly been trying to stamp out the community's religious and cultural identity in order to assimilate it more fully into the majority Han Chinese community. Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uyghur Congress, sought international pressure on China to stop the Uyghurs' persecution and boycott by international companies to prevent forced labour. Watch the full video for more.
China and the United States have agreed to hold trade talks "in the coming days" to evaluate the progress of their Phase 1 trade deal six months after it took effect in February, the Chinese commerce..