'China opposes attempt of US to abuse national security concept regarding TikTok'

Protest against China slave camps, 'genocide' of Uyghurs outside UN office



A protest was organised against China outside the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. The 3-day long demonstration, consisting of a photo exhibition, was organised by a group called the World Uyghur Congress. It was titled 'Made In China = Uyghur Forced Labour'. The protestors accused the Chinese government of forcing the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority group in the country's northwest Xinjiang province, into forced labour and even attempting a genocide. Beijing has allegedly been trying to stamp out the community's religious and cultural identity in order to assimilate it more fully into the majority Han Chinese community. Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uyghur Congress, sought international pressure on China to stop the Uyghurs' persecution and boycott by international companies to prevent forced labour. Watch the full video for more.

