Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is asked if post-Brexit trade negotiations are on the verge of collapse as he walks to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by reporters as he departed the European Parliament’s Liaison Office in London on Thursday. Mr Barnier is in the UK capital for post-Brexit trade talks. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London to a scrum of reporters and the strains of the Italian protest folk song ‘Bella Ciao’. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25Published
Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove insisted the Government “could not and would not”drop measures in legislation tabled earlier this week. It prompted EuropeanCommission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to accuse the UK of an “extremelyserious violation” of international law, putting the ongoing trade talks injeopardy.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square has been vandalised during an Extinction Rebellion protest in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government is committed to the Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland protocol following a deadlock on Brexit talks with EU negotiators.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has hailed a new "British-shaped" trade deal with Japan. It is the first trade deal the UK has struck since leaving the EU.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended the government's strategy in dealing with Covid-19 locally. But warns that the new rule of 6 must be adhered to in order to avoid further national measures being introduced.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn