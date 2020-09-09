Global  
 

Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock

Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has departed London amid a deadlock in Brexit talks, after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Report by Etemadil.

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is asked if post-Brexit trade negotiations are on the verge of collapse as he walks to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Report by Jonesia.

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by reporters as he departed the European Parliament's Liaison Office in London on Thursday. Mr Barnier is in the UK capital for post-Brexit trade talks. Report by Jonesia.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London to a scrum of reporters and the strains of the Italian protest folk song 'Bella Ciao'. Report by Jonesia.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove insisted the Government "could not and would not"drop measures in legislation tabled earlier this week. It prompted EuropeanCommission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to accuse the UK of an "extremelyserious violation" of international law, putting the ongoing trade talks injeopardy.

 ROME/LONDON — French stock exchange operator Euronext has made Rome a key ally in its bid plan to take over Borsa Italiana, granting Italian state lender CDP..
The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square has been vandalised during an Extinction Rebellion protest in central London. Report by Jonesia.

 LONDON (AP) — Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series "The Avengers" to fantasy juggernaut "Game of..
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government is committed to the Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland protocol following a deadlock on Brexit talks with EU negotiators. Report by Etemadil.

Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown described the Government's Brexitapproach as "a huge act of self-harm".

 Britain agrees a trade deal with Japan that will cover 99% of UK exports to the country.
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has hailed a new "British-shaped" trade deal with Japan. It is the first trade deal the UK has struck since leaving the EU. Report by Etemadil.

 The government publishes a bill which overwrites key parts of the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU.
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended the government's strategy in dealing with Covid-19 locally. But warns that the new rule of 6 must be adhered to in order to avoid further national measures being introduced. Report by Etemadil.

 San Francisco, Sep 11 (IANS) Facebook said it will take more concrete steps against potentially harmful content along with creating new Instagram wellness guides..
