US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump
A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.
Trump and Biden pay tribute to 9/11 victims
President Trump and Joe Biden both paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News
WASHINGTON: Predictions about the 2020 US presidential election became less certain this week as...
WorldNews - Published
Donald Trump won Michigan by less than 11,000 votes in 2016. Most polls show Democrat Joe Biden ahead...
USATODAY.com - Published
The Christian Post looked at multiple election polling websites to see which of the major party...
Christian Post - Published
Mail-in vote surge may mean Election Week chaos
[NFA] Presidential election night results may give a narrow lead for Republican Donald Trump, but a delay in counting mail-in ballots could then tip the race to Democrat Joe Biden. How will Trump..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15Published
Biden's Lead Over Trump Is Steady
Recent polls reveal that Joe Biden maintains his grip on the 2020 race for president.
CNN reports Biden's up 52% to 42% over President Donald Trump among likely voters nationally.
Biden has a 50% to..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published
