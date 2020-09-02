Serena Williams Sets All-Time Tennis Record

The tennis superstar landed her 100th win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium when she beat Maria Sakkari on Monday.

Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball Novak Djokovic has apologised after being defaulted from the US Open foraccidentally hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance. The topseed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped serve to trail Spanishopponent Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-roundmatch on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Serena Williams survives a tough battle for a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 triumph over No. 22 Maria Sakkari of Greece on Monday at the U.S. Open.

Victoria Azarenka wins 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, will play 2018 Open champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday. Azarenka advances to her first Slam final in seven years.

