Serena Williams Sets All-Time Tennis Record

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
The tennis superstar landed her 100th win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium when she beat Maria Sakkari on Monday.


Serena Williams

Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open by Victoria Azarenka

 Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka has entered the final of the ongoing US Open after coming from a set down to surprise rival Serena Williams and book a summit..
WorldNews

Williams beaten by Azarenka in US Open semi-final

 Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title ends as Victoria Azarenka rolls back the years to reach the US Open final.
BBC News

Victoria Azarenka upsets Serena Williams in three sets, advances to US Open final

 Victoria Azarenka wins 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, will play 2018 Open champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday. Azarenka advances to her first Slam final in seven years.
USATODAY.com

Maria Sakkari

'Keep fighting!' Serena Williams yells herself to Open win

 Serena Williams of the United States serves the ball during her Women's Singles fourth round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece on Day Eight of the 2020 US..
WorldNews

Tennis-Serena battles through tension-filled U.S. Open fourth round

 NEW YORK — Serena Williams advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals after a gritty, tension-soaked 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 win over Greece’s Maria Sakkari on...
WorldNews

Serena Williams fights off Maria Sakkari, advances to U.S. Open quarterfinals

 Serena Williams survives a tough battle for a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 triumph over No. 22 Maria Sakkari of Greece on Monday at the U.S. Open.
USATODAY.com

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball [Video]

Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball

Novak Djokovic has apologised after being defaulted from the US Open foraccidentally hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance. The topseed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped serve to trail Spanishopponent Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-roundmatch on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Serena, Murray advance at US Open

Serena, Murray advance at US Open New York—Serena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy...
Serena Williams In US Open Quarterfinals Winning Tough Three-setter

Six-time champion Serena Williams won a tough three-set battle against Greek lady Maria Sakkari to...
Tennis: Serena Williams not perfect as she sets up Sloane Stephens showdown at US Open

Tennis: Serena Williams not perfect as she sets up Sloane Stephens showdown at US Open Yes, Serena Williams won in straight sets again. And yes, she moved into an all-American showdown at...
'Williams deserves 24th Grand Slam' [Video]

'Williams deserves 24th Grand Slam'

Caroline Wozniacki believes close friend Serena Williams deserves to win her 24th Grand Slam, which would see her equal Margaret Court's record, at this year's US Open.

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open [Video]

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open

On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis..

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam [Video]

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round. Williams’ form coming into the..

