'Covid fees' in private schools strange, action will be taken: Karnataka Minister
Speaking on the private schools planning to charge COVID fees in Karnataka when the schools reopen, state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on September 11 stated that the government will take adequate actions against it.
He said, "This is very strange.
In the name of COVID, they should reduce the fees, not levy more.
I am going to take adequate actions against it." The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka mount to 4,30,947.
Maharashtra continued to worst hit state in coronavirus chart across the country. On September 09, Maharashtra reported 23,446 new COVID19 cases and 448 deaths. The total cases in the state rose to 9,90,795. Number of active cases mount to 2,61,432. Uttar Pradesh reported 7,042 new COVID-19 cases taking. 9,217 new COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka today. Andhra Pradesh reported10,175 new COVID19 positive cases today. With 4,308 fresh cases, Delhi recorded highest one-day surge in the state till now.
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwathnarayan CN on September 10 reacted on flood-like situation in low-lying areas of Bengaluru. He said that sensors have been installed in various low-lying areas to give alerts to people, who are living in low-lying areas to shift from those places before the situation gets worst. "BBMP is definitely trying its best to manage the floods and all the required precautionary measures have been taken. "Since Bangalore has become a concrete jungle, the carrying capacity has been a challenge. We are working out many solutions." The incessant rainfall in Bengaluru on September 09 led most of the city getting submerged under water. Several low-laying areas experienced flooding due to incessant rains.
Punjab Health Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu said the high COVID fatalities in the state are attributable to co-morbidities and lifestyle related diseases, adding that without a vaccine, the only prevention is taking precautions. "Without a vaccine, the only prevention is taking precautions. Most COVID related deaths here are attributable to co morbidities and other lifestyle diseases," Sidhu told ANI.
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended the government's strategy in dealing with Covid-19 locally. But warns that the new rule of 6 must be adhered to in order to avoid further national measures being introduced.
Protesters were arrested after gluing themselves to a road in central London,aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister's journey to Parliament for PMQs. Atleast three people were arrested, including Will,..
COVID-19 infections appear to give a comeback in the national capital. Delhi records 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, 1,756 cases that were recovered and 19 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,377 in the state...