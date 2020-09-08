'Covid fees' in private schools strange, action will be taken: Karnataka Minister

Global  
 

Speaking on the private schools planning to charge COVID fees in Karnataka when the schools reopen, state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on September 11 stated that the government will take adequate actions against it.

He said, "This is very strange.

In the name of COVID, they should reduce the fees, not levy more.

I am going to take adequate actions against it." The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka mount to 4,30,947.


