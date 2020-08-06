Global  
 

UK and Japan agree free trade agreement

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after signing anagreement with Japan which will boost trade by an estimated £15 billion.


Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock [Video]

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has departed London amid a deadlock in Brexit talks, after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Government 'committed' to Withdrawal Agreement [Video]

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government is committed to the Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland protocol following a deadlock on Brexit talks with EU negotiators. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Gordon Brown calls Government's Brexit approach 'self-harm' [Video]

Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown described the Government’s Brexitapproach as “a huge act of self-harm”.

UK signs first major post-Brexit deal with Japan

 Britain agrees a trade deal with Japan that will cover 99% of UK exports to the country.
BBC News

UK secures free trade agreement with Japan in first major deal as independent trading nation

The UK announced a new free trade agreement with Japan, the first major deal since Brexit.
euronews - Published

Japan wants to reach broad agreement on trade talks with UK this week

Japan wants to reach broad consensus with the United Kingdom on trade this week, a Japanese...
Japan Today


J Garrett RT @tradedealwatch: UKGOV says new UK-Japan trade deal means boost of £1.5bn to GDP in long term. Just a reminder, UKGOV estimated boost of… 7 seconds ago

chloee RT @trussliz: Proud to have agreed a historic 🇬🇧-🇯🇵 trade deal with @moteging. This is a great deal for Britain, going beyond EU-Japan in… 9 seconds ago

Cass Horowitz This is great news with UK businesses set to benefit from tariff-free trade on 99% of exports to Japan.… https://t.co/7f1STn2S3u 30 seconds ago

Suzan  RT @RishiSunak: 🇬🇧 Tariff free access for more UK goods 🤝 New protections for UK creative industries 🇯🇵 Improved market access for UK fina… 58 seconds ago

Eddisbury Conservatives RT @Conservatives: 🇬🇧 DONE 🇯🇵 DEAL ✍️ ➡️ Today we've secured a 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙖𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙅𝙖𝙥𝙖𝙣, which is the UK’s first major trade deal a… 58 seconds ago

hazely RT @JamesCleverly: Great to see a historic UK🇬🇧-Japan🇯🇵 trade deal. This is a great deal for the whole of the UK, going beyond the EU-Japa… 1 minute ago

Thomas Smith RT @DanielJHannan: Very good news! We have a #UKJapan #tradedeal that goes deeper and further than the recent EU-Japan agreement. Britain… 2 minutes ago

Simon 🥋 The deal is also an important step towards joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Pa… https://t.co/LrcB4TBaqL 2 minutes ago


Amid China tension, India & Japan talk business as Delhi seeks investments [Video]

Amid China tension, India & Japan talk business as Delhi seeks investments

Union minister Piyush Goyal spoke at the Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum - Japan Edition on Thursday, seeking to boost trade ties between Delhi and Tokyo. He said that together, the two nations..

