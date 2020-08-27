Global  
 

Sajid Khan faces fresh 'Me Too' allegations | Model Paula new victim | Oneindia News

In fresh allegations against filmmaker Sajid Khan, model Dimple Paul has accused him of sexualharassment.

The model, who goes by the name Paula, took to Instagram and revealed that the 49-year-old man had asked Paula, who at the time was only 17, tostrip under the pretext of casting her in the Housefull franchise.

