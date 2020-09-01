6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Tocopilla, northern Chile

The epicentre of the quake was located north of the city of Tocopilla.

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck in northern Chile this morning (September 11).

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck in northern Chile this morning (September 11).

The epicentre of the quake was located north of the city of Tocopilla.

Footage recorded by Miguel Acuña Diaz in his Tocopilla home shows a child hugging her mother in distress.

Cars are also seen shaking in home security footage belonging to @pablolukillo.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 44 km.