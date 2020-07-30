Global  
 

Cambodian craftsmen build impressive bird nest swimming pool from jungle materials

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
These craftsmen in Cambodia's Santuk make an impressive birds nest accompanied by a swimming pool built from jungle materials.

This footage was filmed in February 2019 and shows the intricate process of cutting and shaping the wood and straw to form the structure.




