Cambodian craftsmen build impressive bird nest swimming pool from jungle materials Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 10:48s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 10:48s - Published Cambodian craftsmen build impressive bird nest swimming pool from jungle materials These craftsmen in Cambodia's Santuk make an impressive birds nest accompanied by a swimming pool built from jungle materials. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend These craftsmen in Cambodia's Santuk make an impressive birds nest accompanied by a swimming pool built from jungle materials. This footage was filmed in February 2019 and shows the intricate process of cutting and shaping the wood and straw to form the structure.





