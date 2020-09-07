Pres. Trump Holds 10-Point Lead Over Biden With Military Families

A new poll is very bad news for Joe Biden.

According to the new poll President Donald Trump currently holds a 10-point lead over Biden among military households.

The poll was conducted by Morning Consult.

It found 52 percent of those who are, or live with, an active-duty service member or veteran saying they would vote for Trump, while 42 percent chose Biden.

Morning Consult surveyed 2,711 likely voters in military households from September 6 to September 8.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.