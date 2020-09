Lindsay Lohan is being sued over her unfinished book Bang Media - Duration: 00:50s - Published 33 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Lindsay Lohan is being sued over her unfinished book Lindsay Lohan is being sued over a book she never finished, six years after she signed a deal with HarperCollins. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Lindsay Lohan Is Being Sued for Breaching Contract with Book Publisher Lindsay Lohan is being sued by HarperCollins, the publishing company that signed her to a book deal...

Just Jared - Published 8 hours ago







Tweets about this